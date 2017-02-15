St. Louis Comptroller Hosts Blood Drive for Sickle Cell Awareness

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Wednesday, at least 26 people showed up to City Hall with a heart to help those in need.
Comptroller Darlene Green, in partnership with the American Red Cross, hosted a blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness. The event was held in response to a shortage of donations this winter. The Red Cross has been especially in need of African American blood donors to support. Sickle Cell affects more than 70,000 people in the United States, most of which are African American.
“The people of St. Louis are very generous,” said Tyson Pruitt, public information officer to Comptroller Green. “We filled all of our appointment slots [for the blood drive] and we had some room for additional walk-ins.”
Through the blood drive, Green also wanted to pay homage to Dr. Charles Drew for Black History Month. Drew developed the first large scale blood banking systems during World War II.
