St. Louis FC Breaks Ties With Chicago Fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After a two year affiliation, St. Louis FC officials announced Wednesday that their club will not be renewing its partnership with the Chicago Fire of the MLS for the 2017 season.
In a news release, St. Louis FC General Manager Jeremy Alumbaugh says, “The decision for the Fire and STLFC to head in different directions is simply one of the two clubs outgrowing the affiliation and moving on. We wish the Fire players, staff and front office nothing but the best in 2017 and in the future.”
Alumbaugh says the two organizations are still talking about the potential for player loans. Nine times over the past two years, Chicago sent players to St. Louis on long or short-term loan deals.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)