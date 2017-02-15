The Magic House Adding Much Needed Museum Parking

KIRKWOOD (KMOX) – The Magic House has grown by leaps and bounds since it opened in 1979. What hasn’t grown to keep up with the museum’s popularity is their parking.
This wasn’t something on the Magic House’s radar, but the Magic House’s Carrie Hutchcraft says a family relocating out of Saint Louis approached them about buying their home.
“We were approached last year by the neighbors who lived directly behind us, off of Woodbine. They were relocating out of St. Louis and had noticed our need for parking, particularly during the summer months and so they had contacted us saying ‘are you interested in purchasing our home to add to your parking,” she says.
Hutchcraft says once the opportunity presented itself, she said it was worth exploring. Since that time, the Magic House purchased the home and leveled it. She says the newly acquired land will give the Magic House some forty new parking place east of the museum’s current parking lot.
Hutchcraft adds they surveyed area neighbors and the majority have been supportive. Kirkwood’s Zoning Commission unanimously approved it. Now tomorrow night, Kirkwood’s City Council votes on it.
