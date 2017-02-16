Cards Pitcher Alex Reyes Recovering from Tommy John Surgery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes seems to be doing great after the recent surgery on his elbow.
In a tweet, Reyes thanked the Cardinals, fans, friends, and family for their support during this time. He continues to say his recovery will be a journey and a obstacle for his family to overcome – but will be working extremely hard to return to the mound.
Reyes mentioned the discomfort in his elbow to the team last week went to the hospital for an MRI on Tuesday. St. Louis Cardinals General Manger John Mozeliak says that he had a “complete rupture” of a ligament in his throwing elbow.
He is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2017 season for rehab.
