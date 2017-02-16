Cards Pitcher Alex Reyes Recovering from Tommy John Surgery

February 16, 2017 9:13 PM
Filed Under: Alex Reyes, baseball, MLB, Pitcher, rebah, recovery, St. Louis Cardinals, surgery, well

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes seems to be doing great after the recent surgery on his elbow.

In a tweet, Reyes thanked the Cardinals, fans, friends, and family for their support during this time. He continues to say his recovery will be a journey and a obstacle for his family to overcome – but will be working extremely hard to return to the mound.

Reyes mentioned the discomfort in his elbow to the team last week went to the hospital for an MRI on Tuesday. St. Louis Cardinals General Manger John Mozeliak says that he had a “complete rupture” of a ligament in his throwing elbow.

He is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2017 season for rehab.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia