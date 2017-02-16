Chaminade Grad Sinks Half-Court Sky Hook In Best Game of His Career

In essentially a flash, Mike Lewis II scored five points in the final seven seconds of the half fro Duquesne on Wednesday night.

Lewis, a freshman for the Dukes, is graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis and 2016 Missouri Basketball Class 5 State Champion. He was the second leading scorer on last year’s team, behind only current Duke freshman Jayson Tatum.

But Lewis is now the top scorer for the Dukes this year, averaging more than 13 points this season. He upped that average last night with a season-high 31 points in the 96-66 victory. And he made the play of the night with this shot:

Not just the shot, but notice his skills leading up to it. The drive, the score (which could have been an and-one), the come-from-behind steal, and then he notices the clock and get a miracle of a shot off.

The likely one-and-done Tatum has been doing at lot for the Blue Devils this year, but Duquesne is probably going to have its point guard for a very exciting four years.



