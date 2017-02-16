Chaminade Grad Sinks Half-Court Sky Hook In Best Game of His Career

February 16, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Buzzer Beater, Chaminade, CHAMP, College Prep, Dukes, Duquesne, freshman, high, High School, highlight, Jayson Tatum, Mike Lewis II, Missouri, Point, recruit, seconds, shot, sky hook, St. Louis, State, Talent, Top 10

In essentially a flash, Mike Lewis II scored five points in the final seven seconds of the half fro Duquesne on Wednesday night.

Lewis, a freshman for the Dukes, is graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis and 2016 Missouri Basketball Class 5 State Champion. He was the second leading scorer on last year’s team, behind only current Duke freshman Jayson Tatum.

But Lewis is now the top scorer for the Dukes this year, averaging more than 13 points this season. He upped that average last night with a season-high 31 points in the 96-66 victory. And he made the play of the night with this shot:

Not just the shot, but notice his skills leading up to it. The drive, the score (which could have been an and-one), the come-from-behind steal, and then he notices the clock and get a miracle of a shot off.

The likely one-and-done Tatum has been doing at lot for the Blue Devils this year, but Duquesne is probably going to have its point guard for a very exciting four years.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia