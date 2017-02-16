Charges Issued on Child Abuse Suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges yesterday on Michael Green, 31, of the 11200 block of Ruesta Drive for two counts of child abuse and neglect.
The grandfather of the two children, ages 3 and 4, said he noticed visible marks on the children after they were dropped off at his home. The children claimed that the scars, welts and bruises came from their mother’s boyfriend of six months ‘Mikey’, who “whooped” them and “made them bleed,” according to a press release from St. Louis County Police.
Police confirmed that the injuries were consistent with abuse patterns and presented the case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office where the
charges were issued.
Green is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.
