Chris Hrabe’s High School Spotlight: Webster Groves Basketball

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Junior Courtney Ramey says it’s all about T.T.W. – Toughest Team Wins. That’s how he and the Webster Groves Statesmen won three games in three straight days last weekend, including a trip to Kansas City, to beat the No. 1 ranked team from Iowa.

The Statesmen, the No. 3 ranked large school in the St. Louis area, ride a 13-game win streak into possibly it’s toughest matchup Thursday night against Vashon High School.

Since a couple loses early in the season, Webster Groves has run through it’s opponents thanks to an athletic offense led by Courtney and fellow junior Carte’Are Gordon.

Ramey isn’t a stranger to winning streaks. He helped Webster Groves to 19 wins in a row last season, and 11-straight the year before. But this year the University of Louisville commit has no plans of making it a third season a row of losing to SLUH in the District Championship.

A literal ‘big’ help to reach the goal of a state championship is the transfer and SLU commit, Gordon. The 6’ 8” forward played at St. John Vianney High School last season, but transferred to Webster this year.

Gordon had to sit out the first half of the season, but when he joined his teammates on the floor last month, he helped avenge their early loss this year to SLUH, with a 16-point victory.

“He just brings us a lot of energy. Dunk. Blocks,” Ramey says. “And he’s just a post presence which can’t be guarded in St. Louis.”

Both Ramey and Gordon are nearly averaging a double-double this season. Each scoring 20 points per game, and Gordon pulls down 9.4 rebounds per game, with Ramey right behind with 8.5.

The addition of Gordon this season, was soon followed by the subtraction of head coach Jay Blossom due to eye surgery. Since January 18, assistant coach Scott Stallcup has taken charge with nearly 30 years of coaching experience, including the previous 12 with the Statesmen.

“We knew there were two way we could go,” Gordon says. “We could either break apart like other teams would do, like coach Stallcup was telling us or we could stay together and do it right way.”

Tonight Webster will go for it’s 14th win in a row against the Vashon Wolverines at 7 p.m.

