Injured Bald Eagle Rides Shotgun 300 Miles to World Bird Sanctuary

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What a story from the World Bird Sanctuary! A man named Robert Garrett, who was driving to St. Louis from Standing Rock, saw a juvenile bald eagle get hit by a truck.
The truck moved on, so Garrett stopped, scooped up the bird, put it in his passenger seat and drove it the 300 miles back here to take it to the Wildlife Hospital at the sanctuary.
The eagle has damage to the right eye and head, but his outlook is good.
The World Bird Sanctuary says it relies on the public a lot to rescue all kinds of birds of prey. Just call them at 636-861-1392, and they’ll walk you through how to handle a rescue situation.
One Comment
Most awesome