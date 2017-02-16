Mizzou Students Earns 2nd Date With Tennis Star After Twitter Bet

There are a lot of creeps, phonies and losers on Twitter, but it looks like tennis bombshell Genie Bouchard managed to found a needle in the haystack – a normal dude.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 31: Eugenie Bouchard celebrates after winning the first set against Alison Riske of the United States during their Woman’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

She made good on her losing Super Bowl bet and agreed to go on a date with 20-year-old Mizzou student John Goehrke. He picked her up from her New York apartment Wednesday night, and she treated him to court-side seats at the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game in Madison Square Garden.

And after the game TMZ hounded the Twitter-made match to ask how the date was going. They both were asked if there would be a second date, and before Goehrke could say a word, Bouchard immediately said ‘for sure.’

The bet was made after Bouchard tweeted during the third quarter of Super Bowl 51:

Then Goehrke laid all his chips on the table, and won:

Bouchard, 22, was the 2013 WTA Newcomer of the Year, and has been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

This guy = Legend.


