Mizzou Students Earns 2nd Date With Tennis Star After Twitter Bet

There are a lot of creeps, phonies and losers on Twitter, but it looks like tennis bombshell Genie Bouchard managed to found a needle in the haystack – a normal dude.

She made good on her losing Super Bowl bet and agreed to go on a date with 20-year-old Mizzou student John Goehrke. He picked her up from her New York apartment Wednesday night, and she treated him to court-side seats at the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game in Madison Square Garden.

And after the game TMZ hounded the Twitter-made match to ask how the date was going. They both were asked if there would be a second date, and before Goehrke could say a word, Bouchard immediately said ‘for sure.’

The bet was made after Bouchard tweeted during the third quarter of Super Bowl 51:

I knew Atlanta would win btw — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Then Goehrke laid all his chips on the table, and won:

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Bouchard, 22, was the 2013 WTA Newcomer of the Year, and has been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

This guy = Legend.



