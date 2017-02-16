Schnucks Begins Home Deliveries In Partnership With Instacart

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Starting today you don’t have to go to Schnucks for groceries.

Schnucks will come to you.

Thursday marks the launch of the “Schnucks Delivers” campaign.

“Customers go online, they order whatever they want,” according to Ryan Cuba, Schnucks’ chief store merchant. “The vast majority of our items are available online.”

He says Schnucks conducted market research showing that online grocery shopping will be a hit with busy families and customers from all segments, including elderly residents or those who don’t have transportation to get to the store.

“What we wanted to offer was something that’s available to people who were limited on time and maybe don’t have the opportunity to shop with us every day,” Cuba said.

Schnucks has paired up with Instacart, a San Francisco-based online shopping and delivery network with a presence in over 30 markets nationwide.

Products available through “Schnucks Delivers” are the same price as they are inside the store, with ordering and delivery costs as follows:

Express Subscription — for unlimited $35 and higher orders, $149/year or $14.99/month.

Single Order — for orders of $35 or higher, 2-hour delivery is $5.99, 1-hour delivery is $9.99.

For an order between $10 and $34.99, 2-hour delivery is $7.99.

The first step is logging onto http://www.Schnucksdelivers.com and setting up an account.

“At Schncks we always want to give our customers the best products and shopping experience,” explained Andrew Nadin, chief marketing officer for Schnuck Markets. “And Schnucks Delivers takes that convenience and service commitment to a whole new level.”

