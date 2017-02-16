St. Charles Co. Prosecutor Argues Why Hupp Can Get Fair Trial

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – The St. Charles County prosecutor argues Pamela Hupp can get a fair murder trial here.
In response to a defense request for a change of venue, the prosecution claims an impartial jury can still be seated here, despite heavy pre-trial publicity.
The prosecution also disputes the defense claim that St. Charles county jurors would have a bias to believe the prosecution, saying there’s no evidence of that.
Hupp is accused in the August murder of a man shot and killed in her home, allegedly as part of a ruse to divert suspicion away from her in another killing.
