St. James School Set to be Open Five More Years

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Miracle on Tamm avenue, the bailout of St. James the Greater grade school, is causing some confusion in Dogtown about just what the terms of the deal are.

The Archdiocese released a statement saying the school will be open for next school year. Beyond that requires annual approval of their budget, which depends on people fulfilling their pledges, and getting new pledges.

Bailey says an anonymous donor has committed $300,000 to keep the school running for five years. Enough time, they hope, to boost enrollment and make the parish school self-sustaining.

“People need to understand that we will also be open the following year and the year after that. We’re guaranteed five years at least, you know, and at that point we can work with that and get our enrollment up and we are planning on being open for a very long time.

Bailey says some parents have been reluctant to enroll their children in the school next year, thinking it was just a one year deal.

“We had a family that, you know, decided to go elsewhere because they believed we were only going to be open for another year, but we cleared it up, they’re planning on staying. It is a misconception,” she says.

