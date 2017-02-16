UPDATE: 16 Year Old Arrested in Tower Grove Shooting Case

ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police announce they’ve made an arrest in connection with the February 10th murder of 72-year-old Kenneth Spalter of New York in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
They haven’t released the name of the suspect but say he’s 16 years old.
Spalter was fatally shot in the 3800 block of Juniata at Spring Avenue last Friday.
Police say earlier that day the suspect had taken part in an armed robbery in the 3200 block of Samuel Shephard, in which a Hyundai Sonata was stolen. Police now believe the stolen car was used in the attempted car jacking and homicide of Spalter. Investigators believe two suspects approached Spalter and tried to steal his car. They say there was a struggle and Spalter was shot. The search for a second suspect continues.
