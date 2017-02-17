Carjacking, Chase End In Violent Collision

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KMOX)-A St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputy escaped serious injury early Friday morning, when his car overturned and slid an estimated 140 feet after being broadsided by a speeding carjacking suspect.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Bruce Fleschring tells KMOX the 40-year-old deputy, who has been on the force five-years, was treated at a hospital and released.

According to Belleville Police Captain John Moody, the suspect used a small handgun to carjack a vehicle in the 600 block of Benton in Belleville, at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. At about 2:50 a.m. Friday, an officer spotted the red Kia at 82nd and Maryville and initiated a pursuit.

Moody says the suspect led officers into Fairview Heights, through Belleville and into East St. Louis. At 3:17 a.m., as the deputy was driving southbound on 25th Street, not involved in the chase, the suspect sped through the stop sign at Belleview and broadsided his cruiser. The cruiser slid south on 25th street, leaving a trail of glass, winding up on its top more than halfway down the block. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Charges are pending.

