Commercial Company Begins Cargo Flights to Space Station

ST. LOUIS (CBS) – If all goes as planned, a new era for NASA and commercial space station operations begins with a launch tomorrow morning at the Kennedy Space Center.
Launchpad 39A has seen a lot of history, from Apollo through the space shuttle. After that last shuttle launch in 2011, 39A was raised, but a new company was gearing up for commercial cargo fights to the international space station, and made a deal with NASA to take over the historic 39A site.
“We have a twenty year use agreement on pad 39A with SpaceX,” says space center director Bob Cabana.
An unmanned station cargo launch will open a new era for Kennedy Space Center that includes the return of human space flight here, maybe as soon as next year.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)