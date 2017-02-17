Delta Airlines Brings Back Free Snacks

ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Delta Airlines hopes the way to their passengers’ hearts is through their stomachs.
Delta says it will resume serving food to passengers in economy class on twelve domestic routes over the next several weeks.
The airline dropped the free food back in 2001, a move that was eventually followed by most other airlines. Most blame thin profit margins but the bottom line has improved significantly in recent years. In fact, Delta made $13.8 billion in 2015 and 2016 and passengers in the lowest fare category basic economy will be offered snacks ranging from A breakfast sandwich to a turkey combo or veggie wrap.
