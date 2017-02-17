Illinois Senators Plan to Vote Against EPA Nominee

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– Senate Republicans plan to use their ‘majority power’ to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois explains why he’ll be voting ‘no’.

“As Oklahoma attorney general he sued the EPA fourteen times. He was often partnering with the very industries which he now is being called on to regulate,” he says.

Durbin is one of the Democrats on Capitol Hill saying President Trump’s pick for EPA director has too many close ties to the energy industry.

“We need to ensure the EPA has strong leadership that’s dedicated not to energy companies, not to oil companies, not to gas companies but to protect the all Americans,” he says.

Senator Tammy Duckworth says she’ll also be voting against President Trump’s nomination. The Illinois Democrat says she’s concerned Pruitt opposes the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“I’ve seen first hand the price we pay for our dangerous dependence on oil imported from our adversaries. I’ve already fought a war over oil, and I would rather run my car on American grown corn and soybeans than on oil from the middle east,” she says.

Senator Duckworth was wounded as a helicopter pilot during the Iraq War.

