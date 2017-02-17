Inmate Claims Prison Officials Refused to Stop Attacks

Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: attacks, inmate, lawsuit, Missouri, protection, refusal

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Missouri prison inmate is suing the state, alleging that prison officials refused to protect him from violent attacks by a cellmate.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the inmate’s lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis seeks $10 million.

The inmate is from St. Louis County and is serving a 10-year sentence on a charge of attempted child kidnapping. He was also convicted of misdemeanor attempted sexual misconduct involving a child.

He claims he was attacked in 2013 while in administrative segregation at the prison in Farmington. The inmate says that over the course of more than two weeks he was beaten, raped and deprived of food by his cellmate, but prison officials never intervened.

A Missouri Department of Corrections spokesman declined comment Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia