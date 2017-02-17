Man Jailed in St. Louis Found Dead in Cell

Associated Press February 17, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: dead, downtown, Hazelwood, inmate, Jerrick Taylor, Justice Center, St. Louis, unresponsive

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a cell in the St. Louis Justice Center.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 33-year-old Jerrick Taylor of Hazelwood was found unresponsive around 2 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Taylor was alone in his cell with no signs of foul play.

Taylor was scheduled to go to trial in March on multiple charges of armed criminal action, along with first-degree robbery, shooting at or from a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

