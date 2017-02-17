Multiple Motorcyclists Injured After I-64 Crash in Illinois

February 17, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: I-64, Interstate 64, Motorcycle Crash, Nashville Illinois, Okawville

NASHVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Three motorcyclists are thrown from their bikes in a crash on Interstate 64 in Illinois.

Traffic is still being rerouted around the scene on I-64 between Okawville and Nashville, Illinois.

In all, there were five or six bikers riding eastbound on I-64 in the area about 11 a.m. Friday.

Trooper Joey Watson tells KMOX how it happened:

“A car in front of the group slowed, and these three motorcycles were traveling too closely to each other, and they ended up colliding and going down, and the riders being ejected.”

A passing motorist described the aftermath: Motorcycles upside down on the median and in a ravine.

State police tell KMOX one critically injured rider was helicoptered out to a regional hospital, another was taken away by ambulance to a local hospital, and the third was not hurt.

