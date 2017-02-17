Residents Near Radioactive Landfills Hope for Buyout

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Residents living near the burning Bridgeton landfill and the nearby radioactive West Lake Landfill are hoping a plan to buyout some homes will pass through the Missouri Legislature.

Karen Nichol with the group Just Moms says the measure sponsored by State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal makes sense. The plan is to offer buyouts to some 90 homes in the Spanish Village subdivision would cost the state $13 million.

“It would be going through the Department of Natural Resources, and they too, would send an appraiser out,” Nichol says. “You would be able to have up to three appraisals and would come to terms on a good market value for their home.

One homeowner in the area has already filed a lawsuit claiming tests found radioactive dust behind her refrigerator.

Nichol says the plan would give the opportunity for residents in the area to sell their home and relocate.

Supporters do admit it might be a hard to get funded, when the state faces a $700 million budget shortfall.

