Reyes: ‘I’m One Day Closer To Pitching Again’

JUPITER, Fla. (KMOX) – KMOX Sports caught up with Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes Friday morning following Tommy John surgery on his elbow.

“Dr. Paletta came out of the surgery room and said everything went well,” Reyes said. “So now it’s just putting in the work and effort to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Reyes said it will be a few weeks before his cast comes off, but he’s optimistic about his recovery and eventual comeback.

“I woke up feeling good and I’m one day closer to pitching again,” Reyes told KMOX Sports.

He said while the news wasn’t what he wanted, he knew surgery was the only option.

“It’s not good when you get this news, but once you know what’s going on there’s only one thing to do and that’s fix it,” Reyes said. “This is the route we had to go, and now it’s just about focusing and putting in the work to do whatever I have to do to get back on the mound. That’s always been my dream to be on that mound. If I have to go through this rehab process to do that then that’s what I have to do.”

Reyes mentioned the discomfort in his elbow to the team last week and went to the hospital for an MRI on Tuesday. St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak says that he had a “complete rupture” of a ligament in his throwing elbow.

He is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2017 season for rehab.

Reyes updated fans on his surgery via Twitter on Thursday night.