Saturday is National Drink Wine Day! Here’s Where to Start

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis is a beer town, but Saturday is a great opportunity to branch out — it’s National Drink Wine Day.

Jace Bennett, the “wine guy” at Randall’s, says a key question for novices — do you drink coffee or, especially, tea? Because if you do, “it’s easier for you to get into the tannin in red wine that can be a little challenging.

“These things aren’t in liquor, they’re not in beer, and so, without getting too technical here, those are barriers to get into wine.”

If you prefer sweet flavor, a riesling is a good place to start, and then you can start trying drier wines.

Bennett says their biggest selling wines are still domestic — California cabernets and chardonnays. Interest in rosés continues to grow, but he says St. Louis is still a beer town.

You can sample more than 35 European wines Saturday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Randall’s city location on Jefferson at Interstate 44.

Bennett says these are pricey wines now made affordable, thanks to Brexit and a great exchange rate.

A suggested $5 donation will go to the St. Patrick Center.

