St. Louis Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went to school Thursday morning, but didn’t show up to work after school and still hasn’t been heard from.
Makayla Jones was last seen by her mother as she left their home in the 1600 block of Veronica Avenue in the city’s North Pointe neighborhood.
Her friends say they last saw her get off a bus at Hodiamont and Skinker wearing her school uniform — a navy blue polo shirt, navy blue jacket and khaki pants.
