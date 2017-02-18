“Krewson for Mayor” Campaign Holds Rally

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- There was quite a sight along Lindell, in the Central West End of St. Louis, Saturday morning.

People were holding up large white-and-blue colored pieces to a four-letter word and chanting it, “Lyda, Lyda, Lyda.”

Lyda, as in Lyda Krewson, the 28th ward alderwoman running for St. Louis mayor in the March 7th Democratic primary.

Outgoing four-term mayor Francis Slay attended the Krewson campaign rally and gave his full endorsement, “She’s a leader at the board of aldermen. When she speaks, people listen. There’s a reason for that. She’s earned a level of credibility. She’s got a high level of integrity and knows how to get stuff done.”

The city’s elected collector of revenue Greg Daly briefly considered a run for mayor himself, but says once he dropped out of contention, it was clear to him who he should endorse, “Simply, Lyda is the best qualified. She knows her way around a debit and credit sheet, and that’s what we need in this stage of the game in city government.”

Krewson spoke to volunteers as they prepared to canvass neighborhoods on her behalf, “People say to me, ‘Lyda, do you trust the polls? I say, heck no I don’t.’ We have a nice lead, but we are not there at all. We have to keep going and keep knocking on doors.”

There are seven candidates running in the Democratic primary for mayor. In alphabetical order, they are Jeffrey Boyd, Antonio French, Bill Haas, Tishaura Jones, Krewson, Jimmie Matthews, and Lewis Reed.

Three Republicans are registered to run in their primary. There are also Libertarian, Green, and independent candidates seeking the office.

