Officer-Involved Shooting On Virginia

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police officers fired on a suspect who allegedly rammed a patrol SUV then pointed a gun at them, Saturday night.
Police Chief Sam Dotson described the suspect as a 27-year-old man who he said was on probation.
Dotson said the suspect was shot in the arm and leg, but is expected to survive. He did not know if any shots were fired from the suspect’s gun.
A St. Louis police officer was injured when her vehicle was rammed. She was taken to a hospital for observation.
Dotson said the incident started with the suspect forcing his way into a home on Michigan where an ex-girlfriend’s family lives. He announced he had a gun, but did not physically harm anyone at that point.
