Blues Bring Back Ty Rattie

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – After having lost him to a waiver claim earlier this season, the St. Louis Blues announced Sunday they’ll be bringing back forward Ty Rattie, by claiming him off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes.
The 24-year-old Rattie took part in five games for Carolina and logged two assists.
The Blues drafted the Canada native 32nd overall in 2011.
Rattie will be assigned to the club’s AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves.
