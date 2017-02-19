Kansas City’s Mayor Waiting for Meeting Governor Greitens, Mayor Slay Tells of Different Experience

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) Many Missouri Mayors are anxiously waiting to meet with Governor Eric Greitens. One of those, Kansas City’s Sly James.

Despite James’ numerous attempts, including sending a letter, James has not met with Greitens. Last Thursday, after an inquiry by the Kansas City Star, Governor’s has scheduled a meeting for next month with Mayor James.

But that’s not the case for Mayor Francis Slay. He tells KMOX, he’s had numerous talks with Governor Greitens, including one last week by phone. Slay says last week’s conversation did not include plans for a proposed MLS Stadium. “We had some conversations generally about it in the past, so nothing specific.” “I know that there are people talking about the soccer thing and will see how that all goes, but he did tell me that he was interested in helping.”

Greitens told Slay he wants to help in a way that makes sense for Missouri Taxpayers.

Missouri mayors are not the only people Greitens has not met with. In Jefferson City, reporters have expressed concerns they have not been able to interview the newly elected governor. On more than one occasion, since Greitens’ inauguration, Governor Greitens has taken to facebook to disseminate his message

