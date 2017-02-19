One Shooting Victim Dies, Two Others Hospitalized

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Homicide detectives are working a case in the 600 block of Athlone.
St. Louis police say a male shooting victim was found dead there, Saturday night around 6:15.
No word on any suspects.
A separate shooting happened early Sunday in the 2000 block of North Broadway.
Police say one victim is in critical condition, and another is in stable.
