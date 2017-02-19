Post-Dispatch Endorses Antonio French For Mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is endorsing 21st ward alderman Antonio French in the March 7th Democratic primary for mayor.

French tells KMOX News he had a good interview with the paper’s editorial board, “We had a very productive, honest conversation. I think the one thing they appreciated was my willingness as mayor to be held accountable. I think that’s a big change from the system we’ve had the last few years.”

In its headline, the Post refers to French as an energetic bridge-builder who can tackle major problems.

French says it’s about moving the city forward, “I think it’s important for the next mayor to have a good relationship with the African-American community, especially in regards to the need to rebuild the broken trust between police and the community.”

French says as mayor, he’d work hard to address three reasons people have left the city- crime, the quality of schools, and the quality of neighborhoods.

There are seven candidates hoping to emerge as the Democratic primary winner. Three Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination to head to the April 4 general election.

