17-Year-Old Killed in North St. Louis Shooting

February 20, 2017 7:01 PM
Filed Under: Kingsway West, shooting, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting near Kingshighway and Terry in the city’s Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police were called shortly after 6:00 Monday evening — they say the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other information was immediately made available.

