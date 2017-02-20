17-Year-Old Killed in North St. Louis Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting near Kingshighway and Terry in the city’s Kingsway West neighborhood.
Police were called shortly after 6:00 Monday evening — they say the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other information was immediately made available.
