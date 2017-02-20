ATF Helps Investigate St. Charles Country Club Fire

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is helping local authorities investigate the fire that destroyed the clubhouse at the Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles late last week.
Steve Brown, assistant chief of Central County Fire and Rescue in St. Peters, says they called in the ATF due to the “sheer magnitude” of the scene.
“We have capabilities and resources to investigate residential fires or smaller fires, but this is a 36,000 plus square foot building that’s a total loss,” Brown told KMOX.
Brown says the scene hasn’t changed since last week, but local authorities and the ATF hope to finish the investigation by the end of the week.
