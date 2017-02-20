By Tere Scott Mainstream music has its place, but there’s something unique about original sounds. Musical tastes are personal, so why not listen to individualized music, alternative and independent, also known as Indie rock. Discover local bands that have an original sound. After all, St. Louis is home to some awesome talented musicians. Dance, sway, or sing along to the beat of alternative, independent music at these best places to see Indie rock in St. Louis.

www.thepageant.com 6161 Delmar Blvd.St. Louis, MO 63112(314) 726-6161 Rock out at not only the best concert venue in the area but also named best in the nation. The place was built to be an ideal acoustical sound environment because it was designed for the purpose of hosting concerts. Don’t worry about where you sit, because there is not a bad seat in the place. Every seat is within 70 feet of the stage and positioned with sight lines to enjoy the show.

www.oldrockhouse.com 1200 S. 7th St.St. Louis, MO 63104(314) 588-0505 Get ready to focus on Indie rock at this Soulard area hot spot. Move in close to the stage to get your fill of the musicians, or take in all of the musical moves of the band by watching one of the many large screens around the venue that doesn’t miss a step of the on-stage talent. Enjoy food at a table with friends, or get cozy on the sofa in the back. On a nice day, enjoy the outside patio during musical entertainment breaks.

Take in all of the action at nearby Chafeitz Arena or the SLU Campus, and then get ready for some entertainment. Kick back, and get ready to hear some up and coming bands from the area. Dance on the floor that allows you to be yourself as you move to the music. Take your pick of where to stand, dance, or sit, because the place is designed for you to get a great view of the band no matter where you choose to enjoy the music.

www.gramophonestl.com 4243 Manchester Ave.St. Louis, MO 63110(314) 531-5700 When you want to find creative Indie rock, the Grove neighborhood is a good place to look. Where else can you find a place that is known for amazing sandwiches inside a venue designed for acoustics? Discover a diverse eclectic blend of the best bands in the area. Join in the bi-weekly dance party with London Calling, or come anytime for some satisfying food and amazing rock.