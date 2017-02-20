Cardinals’ Fowler Stands by Trump Travel Ban Comments

JUPITER, Fla. (KMOX) – A day after some fans lashed out on social media against Dexter Fowler’s comments on President Trump’s travel ban, the Cardinals center fielder said he doesn’t think people read what he actually said.

“I didn’t say anything wrong,” Fowler said. “It’s unfortunate; I think it’s ignorant of people to come at me like that and not read an article.”

Fowler told Mark Saxon of ESPN.com Sunday that the travel ban is “unfortunate” and that he and his wife aren’t able to visit some of her family in Iran.

“Yeah, obviously it effected my family; My wife is Iranian,” he said. “I’m always going to care for my family. If a question is asked out of concern, I’m going to answer it truthfully, and it’s not to hurt anybody – it’s my perspective. It’s unfortunate that people think of things that way, but I believe they’re sensitive. I’m not the sensitive one,” he added.

Fowler said he wasn’t surprised by the criticism, but he appreciated the people who understood and commended him.

