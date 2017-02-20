Police Need Help Finding Missing Affton Woman

February 20, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Affton, Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis police

shirley brown Police Need Help Finding Missing Affton Woman brown van Police Need Help Finding Missing Affton Woman

(ST. LOUIS) – St. Louis Police are searching for a missing 65 year old Affton woman.

Police say Shirley Brown was last seen Sunday afternoon at 5-30 at a senior housing center in the 8500 block of McKenzie Road. She was reported missing today.

She told a family member she was going to visit a friend at Barnes Jewish Hospital, but was never seen there.

Brown uses a wheelchair and suffers from Dementia. She is African American, wearing a red long sleeve top, dark jeans and clog type shoes. She was driving a white van.

If you see Brown, call 911.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia