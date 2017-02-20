St. Anthony’s Becomes Part of Mercy St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – KMOX News has learned St. Anthony’s Hospital is partnering with Mercy Saint Louis. One private physician calls the merger an end of an era for private hospitals.
Doctor Samer Cababbe says the move spells out big corporate structures running medicine. “It’s difficult for a private hospital, the current way the system is set up, the government is essentially forcing these hospitals out of business, as well as small private physicians into large corporate entities.
Cabbabe says mergers like this mean reimbursement cuts to Medicare and it becomes difficult for private hospitals to compete for contracts with insurance companies.
St. Anthony’s will maintain its name for now.
