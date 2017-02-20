UPDATE: Missing Affton Woman Found ‘Unharmed’ After 2-Day Search

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police report they have found Shirley Brown, 65, safe. She was missing since Sunday afternoon from a senior housing center in Affton.

Police have not released any other details, other than to say she is unharmed.

Our previous reporting was as follows:

Brown was last seen Sunday afternoon at 5:30 at a senior housing center in the 8500 block of McKenzie Road. She was reported missing today.

She told a family member she was going to visit a friend at Barnes Jewish Hospital, but was never seen there.

Brown uses a wheelchair and suffers from Dementia. She is African American, wearing a red long sleeve top, dark jeans and clog type shoes. She was driving a white van.

If you see Brown, call 911.

