UPDATE: Missing Affton Woman Found ‘Unharmed’ After 2-Day Search

February 20, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Affton, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Shirley Brown, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police report they have found Shirley Brown, 65, safe. She was missing since Sunday afternoon from a senior housing center in Affton.

Police have not released any other details, other than to say she is unharmed.

Our previous reporting was as follows:

Brown was last seen Sunday afternoon at 5:30 at a senior housing center in the 8500 block of McKenzie Road. She was reported missing today.

shirley brown UPDATE: Missing Affton Woman Found Unharmed After 2 Day Search brown van UPDATE: Missing Affton Woman Found Unharmed After 2 Day Search

She told a family member she was going to visit a friend at Barnes Jewish Hospital, but was never seen there.

Brown uses a wheelchair and suffers from Dementia. She is African American, wearing a red long sleeve top, dark jeans and clog type shoes. She was driving a white van.

If you see Brown, call 911.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia