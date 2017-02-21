2017 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets Go On Sale Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo., February 21, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that individual tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale this Friday, February 24, beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

Fans who wish to purchase tickets to three or more games will receive early access to take part in a special online-only “multi-game” ticket sale beginning Wednesday, February 22, at 10 a.m. CT.

In addition to hosting top National League teams such as the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the Cardinals’ 2017 home schedule features interleague matchups with American League East teams including the Toronto Blue Jays (April 25-27), Boston Red Sox (May 16-17) and Tampa Bay Rays (August 25-27); the Redbirds will host their American League rival, the Kansas City Royals, on August 9-10.

This year’s schedule also features over 40 promotional dates, with many returning fan-favorites including eight bobbleheads, three replica rings, and seven replica jerseys as well as brand new items like an Adult Rhinestone Cap (May 21), Adult All-Over Print Shirt (June 10), Kids Baseball Glove (June 11) and Mike Shannon Alarm Clock (August 27).

Several promotional items will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 World Championship team and the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National League Championship squad. While ticket demand is expected to be high, the Cardinals will continue to offer great values in 2017 with ticket prices starting as low as $5.

“Busch Stadium should be an enjoyable and affordable experience for all fans,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the Cardinals. “Thanks to our dynamic ticket pricing system, we’re able to provide great deals on a consistent basis.”

The Cardinals’ dynamic pricing system allows the team to more accurately price tickets for individual games and provide fans more value. In 2016, 78% of games featured tickets available for $10 or less and 30% of games featured tickets at $5 or below. Throughout the season, the team will continue to offer “Dynamic Deals of the Week” highlighting outstanding ticket savings for fans, as well as a host of other fan-friendly values which can be found at cardinals.com/fanvalues.

Sales for multi-game and single-game tickets are both available online at cardinals.com. In addition, tickets for Friday’s on-sale are available via phone at 314-345-9000 or in person at the Busch Stadium Ticket Windows and kiosks. A full list of fan-friendly values for the 2017 season follows:

2017 Fan-Friendly Values

Dynamic Pricing: Ticket prices fluctuate based on market value, meaning many games feature tickets as low as $5.

Great Promotional Giveaways: Premium items including seven replica jerseys, three replica rings and eight bobbleheads highlight a season of over 50 stadium giveaways and special promotions.

Outside Food & Drinks at All Games: Busch Stadium is the only St. Louis sports venue where fans may bring in their own food and drinks for all home games (some size and content restrictions apply).

KMOX 1120 First Pitch Tickets: At 9:00 a.m. CT on the day of each home game, fans may purchase a voucher good for two tickets for just $11.20 ($5.60 per ticket). Fans redeem their vouchers for actual tickets 15 minutes prior to game time. Tickets may be anywhere in the stadium from Field Box to Standing Room.

Hunter Family Sundays: On most Sundays, fans who purchase RF/LF Pavilion and RF Terrace tickets will receive a free Hunter hot dog and Coca-Cola.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays: Two hours prior to each Sunday game, enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms ice cream and North Star frozen treats in the Ford Plaza.

AAA Discounts Rewards: AAA members receive a $10 discount off tickets on most Monday-Thursday home games.

Fill Up at Phillips 66: Fill up with eight (8) gallons or more at a participating Phillips 66 to receive a special discount ticket offer of up to 50% off many 2017 games.

Six Flags Double Play Combo: Get a Cardinals game ticket and a Six Flags ticket for only $55.

Ticket Packs: Several different 5-game and 10-game ticket packs are available, which feature discounted tickets to 2017’s best promotional giveaways and highest demand games.

Group Value Nights: Select games throughout the season where groups of 20 or more receive 50% off regular ticket prices.

Cards Cash: Stored money built into the barcode of your ticket, good for use at any Busch Stadium concession stand, kiosk or Team Store. Fans can add $12 Cards Cash to a ticket for just $10.

For more details, visit cardinals.com/fanvalues.



