Alzheimer’s Advocates to Protest Budget Cuts in Jefferson City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More than two hundred Alzheimer’s advocates, including a hundred from St. Louis, will descend on the state capitol Wednesday to say funds to help families care for their loved ones should be restored to the budget.

The cuts were made to the Respite Assistance Fund, part of the Department of Health and Human Services. They allow caregivers like a Springfield, Mo. man to hire someone to care for his wife while he does weekly grocery shopping.

Marcia Scott Jones cares for her 92-year-old mother who has Alzheimer’s and is recovering from a stroke. She says the funds allow her to have some much needed down time.

“I also have used it to help me have somebody come in periodically for a couple of hours,” she says.

An only child, Jones says she had to quit her part-time job to care for her mother a year ago, and to those who say the state’s deficit means the cuts are necessary, Jones had this to say:

“They can come and spend a day in my world and then decide on whether it’s worthwhile or not.”

The Alzheimer’s association says helping caregivers with respite funds allows them to care for for their loved ones at home longer which delays expensive nursing home placement and saves the state money.

