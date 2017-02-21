Gov Greitens, County Executive Stenger Condemn Jewish Cemetery Vandals

UNIVERSITY CITY, Missouri (KMOX) – The 100-plus headstones, that were shoved over by vandals, were lifted by heavy machines and maneuvered back in place, Tuesday. And local political leaders have been quick to come to the aid of the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery.

One by one, headstones are lifted back to position at the Chesed Shel Emeth Jewish cemetery in University City outside #StLouis. @KMOXNews pic.twitter.com/CAScOFhA8R — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) February 21, 2017

Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be at the cemetery and urges anyone in the public to help him clean up the site. He posted on Facebook, urging those available to meet at 3 p.m., and bring ‘rakes, large garbage cans and garbage bags, work gloves, five-gallon buckets, non-chlorine bleach, and wash rags.’

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has offered all possible assistance from St. Louis County to Director Anita Feigenbaum and her staff at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City.

“This senseless desecration cannot be tolerated,” Stenger said. “I have reached out to offer any help that the County can provide. In addition to arresting and punishing those responsible, there will need to be extensive repair work to return the cemetery to the respectful, peaceful state that family members and the community expect.”

Stenger also contacted Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Karen Aroesty to condemn the desecration and offer any possible assistance. Aroesty is a member of the St. Louis County Human Relations Commission.

The University City Police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon about the vandalism, KMOX’s Brett Blume reports that a $10,000 reward for information that leads to arrest in cemetery attack.

Chesed Shel Emeth is one of the area’s oldest cemeteries, serving the St. Louis region’s Jewish community for over 125 years.

All Nations church in University City is collecting donations and offering to match up to $500 to help repair any damages.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook