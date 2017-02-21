LaunchCode Provides Tech Training for Coding Jobs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – LaunchCode, the St. Louis-based organization helping companies fill their thousands of un-filled coding jobs, does that by both training people who’ve never done computer programming before and by placing people with some experience into apprenticeships.

LaunchCode Vice President Jeff Mazur says they’re hoping for a continuation of the ‘tech hire’ program started by President Obama.

“Engaging and providing some incentives for players in the market to work together to build an ecosystem that’s self-sustaining and self-reinforcing in terms of how we provide more open access training to people, get more people into tech, be able to link them to jobs and then help companies that are struggling to fill those jobs have a better pool of people who are ready to go,” he says.

Mazur says they continue expanding beyond St. Louis too, into places like Portland and Seattle. He says even established tech destinations are running low on tech workers.

“You have a for-profit infrastructure that builds up around boot camps that cost maybe eleven or twelve thousand dollars for people to go in, and LaunchCode can provide access to a universe of people who perhaps aren’t able to quit their job to do a full time course or boot camp or put twelve grand on the table,” he says.

