Mayoral Candidate Promises to Sue Radio and TV Stations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis mayoral candidate has promised to sue St. Louis’s public radio and television stations because he’s not included in their mayoral forum scheduled for Wednesday.
Bill Haas says the deadline to submit required materials for consideration was February 1st but he misread a revised email and thought the deadline was pushed back, calling it an “honest mistake” several times in the filing.
Haas is suing on the grounds St. Louis Public Radio and the Nine Network don’t have standards for considering an appeal on the basis of being late, he therefore wants a court to force his participation, calling his exclusion “arbitrary” and “capricious.”
He also claims public media has been biased against him during his recent runs for various offices.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)