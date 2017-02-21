Rise in Mo. Inmates Could Lead to New Prison

February 21, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Ann Precythe, Missouri prisons, Scott Fitzpatrick

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri lawmakers are discussing the possibility of adding a state prison due to the rising population of inmates. Officials say prisons are operating at or near capacity with around thirty-two thousand people incarcerated.

But Missouri Department of Corrections Director Ann Precythe says she would rather see money spent on keeping those inmates out of prison.

“Where are we getting the best bang for the buck, and that’s going to be keeping people in the community and then what are we doing to keep them in the community and help them not re-offend,” she says.

House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick says he believes Missouri is on a collision course with a new prison.

“If it comes down to giving child molesters four months in jail or building a new prison, I’m in favor of building a new prison,” he says.

