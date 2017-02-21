Springfield’s Lincoln Museum to Showcase Cards-Cubs Rivalry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOX/AP) – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum plans to unveil an exhibit chronicling the history of the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Museum officials say “Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry” was developed with the help of both teams and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The exhibit is to open March 24.

Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson said in a statement the intent of the exhibit is to “animate the stories associated with one of baseball’s most celebrated rivalries.”

Visitors will learn about legendary players from eras as far back as Mordecai Brown and Rogers Hornsby of the early 20th century, all the way up to new starts like Jake Arrieta and Yadier Molina.

Items planned for the exhibit includes Items planned for the exhibit include:

– The second-base bag stolen by Cardinals star (and former Cub) Lou Brock on Sept. 10, 1974, to break the modern record – for steals in a season

– The cap worn by Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood when he struck out 20 batters on May 6, 1998

– A chart kept by Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog to track the hitting trends of Cubs slugger Andre Dawson

– A watch fob owned by Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown with medallions for the Cubs’ 1907 and 1908 World Series victories and 1906 pennant win

– Shoes worn by Cardinals outfielder Vince Coleman when he set the major league record for stolen bases by a rookie in 1985

– Gear worn or used by such greats as Rogers Hornsby, Hack Wilson, Stan Musial, Fergie Jenkins, Bob Gibson, Sammy Sosa, Albert Pujols and more.

A series of special events, some light-hearted and others thought-provoking, will accompany the exhibit. We plan to host an expert on baseball during the Civil War, screen the movie “Field of Dreams,” commemorate the accomplishments of groundbreaking players like Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente and more.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook