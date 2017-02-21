St. Louis Mayoral Candidate Lewis Reeds Has Endorsement from Congressman Clay

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis mayoral candidate, Lewis Reed, received an endorsement from US Congressman Lacy Clay of Missouri, Tuesday.

“Lewis Reed is the only candidate for Mayor that will bring real economic development to our city,” Clay says according to a press release from Reed. “He will increase job growth and decrease our crime rate. We need Reed as our next Mayor.”

Clay also commended Reed’s work as President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, especially his leadership in keeping the National Geospatial Agency, and its 3,000 jobs, in St. Louis.

“I am honored to have the support of Congressman Lacy Clay. To reduce crime and bring jobs to St. Louis, we need partners on the state and federal level. Congressman Clay and I are together committed to making St. Louis City a place where people want to live, work and raise a family,” said Reed.

A statement from a Committee to Elect Reed, was sent on the same day Clay filed a federal lawsuit to have an award-winning painting re-hung in the Capitol. It was removed from the hallway wall due to some people taking offense to it.



