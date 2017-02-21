Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in South St. Louis

February 21, 2017 10:33 PM
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police shot and killed a man while trying to serve a search warrant for guns and drugs.

The shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. at California and Osage in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Police Chief Sam Dotson says the suspect wouldn’t open the door when asked, so they used a battering ram.

“The officer’s then tossed a diversionary device, a flash bang, into the residence and a second shot was fired at the officers,” Dotson says. “At that point one officer from our special operations team (SWAT) fired, striking the individual.”

Dotson says there was a six-month investigation on that block prior to receiving the warrant. The 63-year-old suspect was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

The officer was not injured.

Details will be provided as they are received.

