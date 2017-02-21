Vandals Topple Over 100 Gravestones at Jewish Cemetery

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOX) – Authorities in Missouri are investigating after more than a hundred headstones were damaged early Monday morning at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, about eight miles northwest of downtown St. Louis.

Police Lt. Fredrick Lemons says investigators are looking at surveillance cameras to help determine who pushed over the headstones.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens posted a statement on Facebook late Monday night calling the vandalism `despicable’ and `a cowardly act’.

Senator Claire McCaskill also posted an opinion on social media regarding the event.

Please catch the hateful, evil people who did this. This is not normal. Or acceptable. This is not what America stands for. https://t.co/qjv22Db1dg — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 20, 2017

Former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon called the act ‘sad, wrong and disturbing’.

This is sad, wrong and disturbing https://t.co/rqpLRrAO01 — Governor Jay Nixon (@GovJayNixon) February 21, 2017

According to Karen Aroesty, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, this is just the latest in a string of incidents.

“We’ve had a number of incidents reported with individuals and institutions in the region, things like going to restaurant and when they get the bill there’s swastikas on it,” she says.

She says tension in the Jewish community is already running high following a string of bomb threats called in to Anti-Defamation League offices around the country, and calls this a perfect opportunity for President Trump to finally answer repeated calls issue a statement condemning such actions.

All Nations church in University City is collecting donations and offering to match up to $500 to help repair any damage.

The cemetery’s executive director, Anita Feigenbaum said on Facebook that clean up of the cemetery will require professional help.

“Unfortunately, the damage occurred is going to need professional help. These monuments weigh thousands of pounds. Since the damage occurred in our oldest sections, we are taking donations to help with repairs that will be needed.”

The Chesed Shel Emeth Society’s official Facebook page said they are still assessing the damage.