Vice President Pence Visiting Fenton Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit with workers at a construction equipment company in Fenton on Wednesday, according to the Mayor of Fenton.

Mayor Mike Polizzi confirms Pence is scheduled to tour the Fabick CAT facility to tout the theme of “Made in America.”

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is expected to welcome the Vice President. Greiten’s senior advisor, Austin Chambers, tweeted the Governor and VP will discuss “importance of job growth & cutting burdensome regulations.”

Gov @EricGreitens welcoming @VP to MO tomorrow. Will tour business in STL to talk importance of job growth & cutting burdensome regulations. — Austin Chambers (@achambersgop) February 21, 2017

The event is scheduled for noon Wednesday, and participants are being “vetted” Polizzi said.

Fabick CAT is a distributor of Caterpillar equipment, one of the largest in the United States.

The company’s website says it provides used construction equipment ranging from track loaders and skid steers to backhoes and other machines.

Fabic CAT in Fenton was founded in 1917, and is celebrating its 100th birthday.



