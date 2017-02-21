Wife, Stepson Plead Not Guilty in KKK Leader’s Death

Associated Press February 21, 2017 8:39 PM
Filed Under: death, fatal, Frank Ancona, homicide, Ku Klux Klan, Malissa Ancona, murder, not guilty, Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr, plead, shot, stepson, wife

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The wife and stepson of the leader of a Ku Klux Klan group who was found fatally shot in eastern Missouri have pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Related Story: Preliminary Trial Date Set For Accused Killers of Local KKK Leader

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 44-year-old Malissa Ancona, of Leadwood, and 24-year-old Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., of Belgrade, entered their pleas Tuesday in the Feb. 9 death of Frank Ancona. The two are each charged with murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Frank Ancona (Facebook photo)

Frank Ancona (Facebook photo)

Frank Ancona was imperial wizard of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

A probable cause statement alleges that Jinkerson shot Ancona at his home in Leadwood, about 70 miles south of St. Louis. His body was found near the Big River outside of Belgrade.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia