Billikens Fall At VCU, 64-50

February 22, 2017 9:37 PM
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Williams scored 17 points, Justin Tillman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Samir Doughty added 13 points to lead Virginia Commonwealth past Saint Louis 64-50 on Wednesday for its ninth consecutive win.

The Rams moved into a first-place tie with Dayton (22-5, 13-2) in the Atlantic 10.

Jalen Johnson’s 3-pointer with 2:55 left before halftime brought Saint Louis to within 30-28, but VCU (23-5, 13-2) went on an 11-2 run before intermission and led by 11. Tillman had a pair of free throws and a 3-point play and Williams added a pair of free throws and a layup during the run.

VCU continued to stretch the lead after the break opening with 9-2 run capped on another Williams layup for a 50-32 lead with 14:55 remaining.

Johnson led Saint Louis (9-19, 4-11) with 17 points shooting 5 for 8 including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Davell Roby added 11 points.

